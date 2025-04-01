Sterling Public Schools secures new superintendent for 2028

STERLING — Sterling Public Schools has chosen one of its own to replace current superintendent Tad Everett in 2028.

The decision to secure SPS Assistant Superintendent Sara Dail to replace Everett when he retires June 1, 2028, was unanimously approved March 26 by its Board of Education.

“We are so excited to have secured Dr. Dail as our next superintendent,” school board member Julie Aitken said. “Dr. Dail will continue in her current role, but this alleviates any stress in replacing Dr. Everett closer to his retirement. Along with a national teacher shortage, there is also a national administrator shortage. Dr. Dail is an exceptional candidate and we are so fortunate to have her now under contract.”

Dail has been with SPS for over 20 years. She has taught at Jefferson and Lincoln Elementary schools, worked as a literacy coach at Lincoln and Washington schools, served as SPS’s director of student services, went on to become Jefferson’s principal, and has been SPS’s assistant superintendent since 2016.

“I was hired, right out of college, for my first job teaching kindergarten at Jefferson Elementary School,” Dail told Shaw Local. “As I was progressing through my first year as a teacher, I was fortunate enough to have an aide in my classroom supporting my students with special needs who helped me grow as an educator.

“We have now been married for over 20 years. I quickly saw how special this district was and decided this was the place I wanted to stay and raise a family.”

Dail also created SPS University, a cost-share program that helps pay for SPS staff, such as teacher’s aides and custodians, to start or complete the post-secondary education needed to teach in Illinois. In return, those staff members sign a contract agreeing to work at an SPS school for a designated number of years and pay a small portion of their education fees, which they can put financial aid toward.

“My new contract is a 5-year contract where I will continue as the assistant superintendent for three more years and continue to learn from Dr. Everett before taking over as superintendent for the remaining two years,” Dail said. “I am blessed to be a part of Sterling Public Schools and look forward to serving our students, staff, and community in the role of superintendent.”