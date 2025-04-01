Sterling baseball beats Galesburg: Monday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Oregon's Anna Stender (2) focuses on the ball during a Monday, March 31, 2025 game at Freeport High School. (Earleen Hinton)

Baseball

Sterling 8, Galesburg 3: Drew Nettleton got the win after pitching five innings and allowing just two runs on five hits with five strikeouts and four walks. Bryce Hartman closed the game and had a triple with two RBIs for Sterling.

Newman 11, Bureau Valley 1 (5 inn.): Drake Cole went the distance on the mound, allowing just two hits and striking out four. Ashton Miner had a double and led the team with three RBIs in the home win.

Rock Falls 15, Erie-Prophetstown 0 (4 inn.): Ethan Mathews struck out five and allowed just one hit in the shortened road win.

Earlville 7, West Carroll 3 (8 inn): The Thunder tied the game in the bottom of the seventh when Winter Harrington scored on an error, but Earlville pulled away in the extra inning. Caleb Herpstreith had three hits, including a double, for West Carroll. Chanse Schniztler had 10 strikeouts in 4⅓ innings pitched for the Thunder, allowing just two runs.

Forreston 9, Genoa-Kingston 3: Daniel Koehl had three hits and three RBIs as Forreston scored eight runs in the second inning to take control.

Amboy 10, Oregon 0: Carson Barlow pitched a two-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and just one walk in the home win. Seven different Clippers had RBIs in the victory.

Annawan-Wethersfield 4, Fulton 1: The Steamers had just two hits and scored their lone run in the seventh inning of the road loss.

Softball

Moline 13, Rock Falls 3 (6 inn.): The Maroons pulled away with six runs in the sixth inning. The Rockets had five errors as Moline scored 10 unearned runs. Jeslyn Krueger tripled and had two RBIs for RF.

Annawan-Wethersfield 4, Fulton 2: A-W scored three runs in the third inning to take control in the win. Chloe Wilkin doubled for Fulton in the setback.

Oregon 16, Milledgeville 8: The Hawks had 21 hits as Ella Dannhorn had two home runs. Brooke Halverson had three hits and pitched the win.

Sherrard 9, Morrison 5: Bella Duncan had two doubles and an RBI but the Fillies could not keep pace with Sherrard. Ava Duncan took the pitching loss after the Tigers had 12 hits.

Earlville 12, West Carroll 2 (5 inn.): Kyaria Kerkove had two hits for the Thunder in the home loss.

Girls soccer

Freeport 3, Oregon 1: Anna Stender scored Oregon’s lone goal in the loss as the Hawks fell to 3-1-1.