Whiteside County sheriff: One killed in single-vehicle crash near Erie

MORRISON — The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash in rural Erie.

Whiteside County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, March 29, to the 6000 block of Cordova Road for a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash.

Upon arrival, deputies located the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release. The identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Erie Police Department, Erie Fire and EMS, Whiteside County Coroner’s Office and Downtown Towing assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.