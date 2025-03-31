Sixteen inducted into MHS National Honor Society

Sixteen students were inducted into Morrison High School’s chapter of the National Honor Society on Wednesday, March 26, during an evening ceremony in the high school’s auditorium. (Phoro provided by Brian Bartoz)

MORRISON – Sixteen students were inducted into Morrison High School’s chapter of the National Honor Society on Wednesday, March 26, during an evening ceremony in the high school’s auditorium.

Students were selected based on academic credentials (3.5 grade-point average or higher); their leadership in school and community activities; their solid character; and their service to others.

New inductees consisted of 13 juniors and three seniors. Multiple Morrison High School seniors who were selected last year as juniors took active roles in the ceremony.

The evening began with a procession of students into the auditorium, followed by a welcome and introduction of current members by Morrison High School Principal David Mills.

NHS members Camryn Veltrop, Madilyn Armitage, MaKenzie Neas, Colton Bielema, Blake Huizenga, Isaiah McDearmon, Paige Leighton, and Isabella Duncan spoke about the purpose of the National Honor Society and the themes of service, leadership, scholarship, and character. MaKenzie Neas offered a reflection regarding the senior class, including the bonds that students forged through memorable events during elementary school, junior high, and high school.

Sarah Stralow introduced new members, and Gavin Streets Wood presented each new NHS member with a pin and membership certificate.

Austin Boonstra congratulated the new members, and Camryn Veltrop led inductees in the National Honor Society Pledge. Brooklynn Knouse concluded the ceremony by recognizing all of the parents, family, teachers, school staff, and friends who contributed to the students’ success. Following a group photo on stage, guests enjoyed cookies from Sweetheart Bakery and bottled water in the cafeteria.

Juniors inducted on Wednesday, March 26, were Allie Anderson, Emily Theresa Arias, Quinn Blevins, Harper Buikema, Emma Christin, Naomi Kershaw, Levi Milder, Sophia Milnes, Noah Robbins, Abigail Weston, Sarah Wetzell, Cailee Wright, and Alayna Zinke.

Seniors Allison Ferguson, Kenadi Hinrichsen, and Emma Mackum were inducted.

Seniors continuing their membership in NHS are Madilyn Armitage, Colton Bielema, Austin Boonstra, Isabella Duncan, Blake Huizenga, Brooklynn Knouse, Paige Leighton, Isaiah McDearmon, MaKenzie Neas, Sarah Stralow, Gavin Streets Wood, and Camryn Veltrop.