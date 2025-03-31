2025 Sauk Valley softball preview capsules

Coach: Heather Settles (third season)

2024: 5-21, 0-10 NUIC South (sixth)

Returning varsity: Nadia Near, sr., 2B; Claire Freeman, jr., P/CF; Reese Polk, jr., P/SS/C; Natalee VanNatta, so., C; Leah O’Brien, so., 3B; Dakota White, so., OF/1B; Kaitlyn Bevan, so., OF

Key newcomers: Chloe Parker, fr., P/OF; Lilly Cooper, fr., OF/1B, Rylin Branscum, fr., OF/1B

Worth noting: Settles noted VanNatta, Freeman and Polk as key players to watch this season. She says it will be a young team.

“These girls will just have to work a little harder and play well as a team,” she said. “I look forward to seeing the girls develop throughout the season.”

Coach: Kelly Whitman (17th season)

2024: 11-8, 7-3 NUIC South (second)

Returning varsity: Tyrah Vaessen, sr.; Ellie McLaughlin, jr.; Brittlyn Whitman, jr.; Kiera Karlson, jr.; Alyvia Whelchel, jr.; Jadyn Whelchel, jr.; Peyton Payne, jr.; Leighton Gulley, soph.; Lilli Leffelman, soph.; Gloria Parker, sr.; Jenna Blaine, jr.; Anna Carlson, jr.; Taylor Wamhoff, jr.

Key newcomer: Gabby Miller, fr.

Worth noting: The Clippers return nine starters from last year’s team and look to compete for a conference title.

“We would like to improve on our overall record,” Whitman said. “We have played together for a few years at the varsity level and feel it is our time to step it up to the next level and compete with all teams we face.”

Coach: David Shepard

2024: 16-10, 6-5 (fourth)

Returning varsity: Carly Reglin, sr., P; Kayden Haage, jr., IF; Kayden Haage, jr., IF; Sadie Bailey, sr., OF; Emily Wright, jr., C; Emma Stull, sr., IF

Key newcomers: Mallory Williams Maubach, so., P; Danica Benavides, fr., P/OF; Abby Jamison, jr., OF/IF; Ali Carrington, fr., OF; Kloey Trujillo, jr., IF; Remi Marshall, fr., Ut.

Worth noting: The Storm have some losses to overcome from last year’s regional championship team, including all-state pitcher Madison Smith, who transferred to Annawan-Wethersfield. All-state shortstop Lesleigh Maynard injured her knee during basketball season. She is signed to play basketball at Southeast Missouri State.

Coach: Candi Rogers (10th season)

2024: 10-17, 5-10 BNC (seventh)

Returning varsity: Bailey Tegeler, sr., CF; Allie Abell, sr., P/OF; Delaney Bruce, sr., OF; Kennedy Haenitsch, sr., C; Kiley Gaither, jr., 2B: Taylor Frost, so., P/IF; Abby Hicks, so., IF; Abby Burgess, sr., IF

Key newcomers: Breanna Tegeler, fr., IF

Worth noting: Bailey Tegeler, an Indian Hills College commit, was one of the five Sauk Valley players to watch this season.

Coach Rogers is optimistic for the season and said she has a strong core of starters back.

“We have some girls playing new positions, but I am confident they will settle in,” she said. “The team has put in a lot of work in the offseason and I expect that to translate into success this season. With three returning all-conferences players and our experience, we are well positioned for a competitive run.”

Coach: Keali Eich (ninth season)

2024: 15-7, 8-2 NUIC South (first)

Returning varsity: Olivia Klinefelter, sr., 3B; Alyson Knutti, sr., OF; Morgan McCullough, jr., UTIL; Tatum Grim, jr., C; Sienna Peterson, jr., UTIL; Vanessa Allen, jr., OF; Isabella Ames, so., SS; Sophie Preston, so., 1B

Key newcomers: Keara Kaus, fr., P; Avery Burkholder, fr., OF; Delaney Mullen, fr., UTIL; Ellie Jocknevich, fr., UTIL; Kynzie Leverton, fr., UTIL

Worth noting: Eich said Kaus will be relied upon in the circle as a freshman. Kaus’ cousin, Jenica Stoner, pitched for the team before graduating last year.

“It’ll be a tough season with a lot of strong teams in the area,” Eich said.

Coach: Jessie (Rosenow) Russell (first season)

2024: 8-15 overall, 4-7 NUIC West (fifth)

Returning varsity: Alyssah Padia, jr., OF; Jaylynn Hamilton, sr., SS; Wynn Renkes, so., P; Kayler Pritchard, soph., OF/C; Lilly Swatos, jr., UTIL; Paezleigh Hudgin, sr., OF; Hannah Ryan, sr., C; Chloe Slock, sr., IF; Mya Weidel, sr., IF/OF; Abigail Jensen, sr., Lillian McWilliams, sr., Ayden Klendworth, so.

Key newcomers: Chloe Hamilton, fr., IF; Peyton Umstead, sr., OF

Worth noting: Russell is in her first season at E-P and previously coached at Fulton. The coaching staff also features former players Chelsea Stuart, Brooke Russell and Lynn Patten.

Renkes has started 3-1 in the circle with games of 15 and 18 strikeouts to open the season.

Coach: Zoie Sellers (second season)

2024: 7-19

Returning varsity: Ayla Kiper, sr., OF; McKenna Rummel, sr., OF; Maddie Chesnek, sr., C; Aubrey Sanders, sr., P; Bella Thiel, sr., P; Kylie Dieterman, jr., P; Caroline Bawinkle, jr., IF

Key newcomer: Alice Kobler, fr., IF

Worth noting: The Cardinals will be competing in the NUIC North this year. Sanders is off to a strong start to the season after being injured most of the last season.

“Really excited to have Sanders back and stronger than ever this year,” Sellers said. “The team has some strong young players that are fitting in very well with the experience and talent of the upperclassmen. Very excited to also feature another set of sisters on the varsity roster. Last year we graduated Ella Ingram whose sister is Alivia Ingram. This year we have Maddie And Bella Thiel.”

Coach: Derek Germann (third season)

2024: 24-6, 9-1 NUIC West (first)

Returning varsity: Kylie Smither, sr., IF; Resse Germann, sr., C; Kira Wilson, sr., IF; Addison Hartman, sr., P; Jessa Read, jr., UTIL; Belle Curley, jr., U; Haley Smither, jr., U; Zoe Kunau, so., OF

Key newcomers: Brooklyn Vogel, jr., IF; Samantha Simpson, jr., OF; Ariah Mitchell, jr., OF

Worth noting: Germann said the Steamers aim to repeat as conference champions with a number of all-NUIC players returning. They are scheduled to open conference play April 1 against Stockton-Warren.

“The Steamers are eager and look to make another run for the conference title,” he said.

Coach: Chelsea Eads (second season)

2024: 18-7

Returning varsity: Bella Duncan, sr., P/UTIL; Kiyah Wolber, sr., 2B; Kaylee Pruis, sr., OF; Madi Armitage, sr., 1B; Bella Scachette, jr., OF; Allie Anderson, jr., C; Ava Duncan, so., P/3B; Elle Milnes, so., UTIL

Worth noting: Bella Duncan, a Western Michigan softball commit and Madi Armitage, a Sauk Valley College commit, look to lead the Fillies. Duncan tied the school record with 30 strikeouts in a 13-inning win over Fulton last Wednesday. She and sister Ava pitch.

“The Fillies are looking for players to step up offensively after losing all-conference first-team shortstop Jordan Eads,” coach Eads said. “The Fillies are entering a new conference (NUIC) and will be going in with a clear mindset and trusting the process.”

Coach: Morgan Adolph (fourth season)

2024: 10-10, 7-3 NUIC South (third)

Returning varsity: Kendra Hutchison, sr., SS; Kendra Kingsby, jr., P/1B; Addison Janssen, jr., 1B/P; Brinley Hackbarth, jr., 3B; Loren Meiners, jr., OF; Makayla Meier, jr. C; Olivia Wooden, jr., DP;

Key newcomers: Lexis Grenoble, fr., 2B; Kennedy Livengood, fr., OF

Worth noting: Kingsby was the NUIC South Player of the Year last season after hitting .507 with 36 hits, 31 RBIs and five home runs with a 3.23 ERA in the circle.

Coach Adolph said the team has a competitive schedule this season.

“I am looking forward to seeing how we compete this season, as the girls have really been putting in a lot of hard work,” she said. “Brad Grenoble is returning as an assistant coach this year and we added a new coach, Kayleigh Jones. She is a Milledgeville graduate that was a member of the state championship team with me. We are very lucky to have her with us.”

Coach: Charlie Woodward (first season)

2024: 15-10, 7-3 TRAC East (third)

Returning varsity: Amiya Rodriguez, sr., OF; Brenleigh Cook, jr., IF; Lucy Oetting, jr., SS; Anna Propheter, so., OF; Claire Von Holten, so., IF/P; Kaylee Benyo, so., C

Key newcomers: Gianna Vance, fr., P; Violet Anderson, sr., 1B; Veronica Haley, fr., OF

Worth noting: Newman is off to a 2-4 start under Woodward, who previously coached junior Comets softball.

The mostly young team looks to freshman pitcher Gianna Vance to have a big role. Cook, Oetting and Rodriguez are leading the team in hitting so far this season.

Coach: Nate Rogers (fifth season)

2024: 17-13, 8-7 BNC (fifth)

Returning varsity: Abree Barker, sr., CF; Ella Dannhorn, sr., SS; Emma Schlichtmann, sr., P/OF; Kaelin Shaffer, sr., 1B/OF; Madison Shaffer, sr., 3B; Brooke Halverson, so., P; Abree Barker, sr., CF; Ella Dannhorn, sr., SS; Emma Schlichtmann, sr., P/OF; Kaelin Shaffer, sr., 1B/OF; Madison Shaffer, sr., 3B; Brooke Halverson, so., P; Hayleigh Heuerman, Jr., Alexi Czochara, Jr., 1B; Abbie Ludwig, jr., OF

Key newcomers: Isabelle Berg, fr., P; Olivia Ortega, fr., C; Giselle Zavala, fr.; Lola Schwarz, fr., IF

Worth noting: Oregon returns six starters this season. Rogers entered the season 17 wins away from his 100th win. The Hawks started 3-0 before an 8-4 loss to Sterling.

Coach: Melissa Frey (third season)

2024: 8-16, 4-6 NUIC South (fourth)

Returning varsity: Cheyenna Wilkins, sr., P/UTIL; Camrynn Jones, jr., P/UTIL; Izabella Witkowski, jr., C; Grace Miatke, jr., P, UTIL; Leah Tobin, jr., 1B; Avalyn Henry, jr., P/2B/OF

Key newcomers: Samantha Gray, fr., P/OF; Reese Mekeel, fr., UTIL; Iyianna Drowns, jr./UTIL

Worth noting: Wilkins is a returning all-NUIC first-team selection with 40 hits last season. She also played in the Netherlands during the offseason.

“I am very fortunate to have two returning varsity pitchers that have had varsity experience, including a catcher with varsity experience that has worked with these pitchers previously,” Frey said. “I have pitching depth, which I love. I have another great group of girls in both JV and varsity. Our goal is to do better than the previous seasons.”

Coach: Steve Giddings (fourth season)

2024: 12-17, 8-6 BNC (third)

Varsity: Maddison Morgan, sr.; Jesleyn Krueger, sr.; Abi Skibinski, sr.; Addi Watts, sr.; Kacie Witherow, sr.; Brilee Atherton, sr.; Heidi Nadr, sr.; Rylee McFadden, jr.; Zoey Silva, so.; Julia Renner, so.; Kendra Scott, so., Kora Hosler, so.

Newcomers: Hadley Osborne, fr.; Akira Schick, fr.; Ava Karrow, fr.; Lilly Salandino, fr.; Zianna Buyers, fr.

Worth noting: Krueger and Morgan were both all-area honorable mention selections last season. The Rockets have started the 2025 campaign 1-3.

Coach: Donnie Dittmar (third season)

2024: 24-6, 13-1 Big 6 (first)

Returning varsity: Marley Sechrest, sr., C; Kaity Taylor, sr., IF; Lily Martinez, jr., P; Mya Lira, jr., SS; Lily Cantu, jr., CF; Rosie Cantu, so., 3B; Layla Wright, so., OF; Georgia Gallardo, sr., OF; Dasia Lewis, sr., OF

Key newcomers: Olivia Castillo, so., IF; Cady Roush, so., C; Bree Taylor, fr., IF; Madison Birdsley, fr., OF; Grace Springman, fr., 1B; Hailey Janssen, fr., P

Worth noting: The Golden Warriors will look to adjust after the graduation of last year’s SVM Softball Player of the Year Sienna Stingley. Lily Martinez has taken the primary pitching duties early on. Dittmar said team speed and versatility look to be strengths.

“This team should get better and better as the season progresses,” he said.

Coach: Abby Naples

2024: 0-22, 0-10 NUIC West (sixth)

Varsity: Addison Sowko, jr., OF; Justus Denomy, so., UTIL; Kyaria Kerkove, sr., UTIL; Dominique Lego, sr., P/UTIL; Aubrey Wurster, sr., C/OF; Maddy Christensen, so., IF; Avery Mangler, so., IF; Mylah Struve, so., IF/OF; Megan Hubbard, so., UTIL; Caitlyn Stingley, sr., IF/OF/C; Laikyn Lawrence, so., U; Deziray Allen, so., IF; Aubreigh Bentley, jr., IF/OF

Newcomers: Vanessa Floming, fr., C/OF; Riley Yochem, fr., IF/OF; Skye Tyler, fr., OF; Chloe Brashaw, fr., OF

Worth noting: The team started 2-4 after going winless last season. The Thunder have won only four games total the previous three seasons.