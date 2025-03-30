Sterling softball tops Oregon: Saturday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Softball

Sterling 8, Oregon 4: Marley Sechrest had two RBIs, Lilly Martinez doubled, pitched the win and had an RBI double. The Golden Warriors pulled away with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Dixon 7, Jefferson 1: The Duchesses scored all seven runs in the sixth inning of the road win. Allie Abell pitched a two-hitter with eight strikeouts and one unearned run allowed.

Dixon 7, Jefferson 5: Abbell picked up her second win of the day after striking out six and allowing four earned runs. Delaney Bruce and Abby Hicks each had three RBIs for Dixon.

Fulton wins two: Fulton beat Gardner-South Wilmington 8-5 and Lexington-Ridgeview 10-5 on Saturday. Against G-SW, Belle Curley tripled, scored three runs with two RBIs. Kylie Smither had a home run and four RBIs against L-R.

Jacksonville 17, Forreston 5 (6 inn.): Chloe Weegans and Maddie Thiel each had two hits for Forreston in the setback.

Prairie Central 16, Forreston 1 (4 inn.): An Isabella Thiel triple was Forreston’s only hit in the road loss.

Baseball

Rock Falls 12, Sandwich 1 (5 inn.): AJ Moore pitched all five innings, striking out four and allowing just one unearned run and two hits in the win. Carter Hunter doubled and had four RBIs for the Rockets.

Amboy 6, Mercer County 5: The Clippers held on for the home win after the Golden Eagles scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning. Quinn Leffelman had a double and an RBI for Amboy.

Oregon 9, Ashton-Franklin Center 1: Logan Weems had two RBIs for Oregon in the home win. Jack Washburn got the win on the mound after striking out five with one walk and four hits allowed.

Bureau Valley 9, Polo 0: Three BV pitchers held the Marcos to just one hit in the road win.

Boys tennis

Dunlap 3, Sterling 1: Aron Rivera won No. 1 singles 7-5, 6-2.

Sterling 2, Belvidere North 2: Aron Rivera won No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-1 and Sterling’s Xavian Prather and Koby Bell won No. 2 doubles 2-6, 7-6 (6), 1-0 (8).