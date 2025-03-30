‘Messiah’ to be performed in Morrison on April 13

The Morrison Ecumenical Chorus will present the Lent and Easter portions of G.F. Handel’s “Messiah” at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 13, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 601 N. Jackson St. in Morrison. (Photo provided by Kathy Janicek)

MORRISON — The Morrison Ecumenical Chorus will present the Lent and Easter portions of G.F. Handel’s “Messiah” on Palm Sunday, April 13, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 601 N. Jackson St. in Morrison.

The concert, which is sponsored by the Morrison Ministers Council, begins at 7 p.m. A free-will offering will be taken to cover expenses with any extra funds going to the Ministers Council to help with their activities.

The chorus is under the direction of Kathy Janicek, choir director at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Morrison and is accompanied by Christine Holmer of Clinton, Iowa. Soloists include Connie Swanson-DeSpain, soprano, Sara Dunne, alto, Eric Phend and Luke VanderBleek, tenors, Pete Hagglund, bass and Mike McCoy, trumpet.

Handel’s iconic oratorio was first performed in Morrison under the direction of Louise Mathew in 1956. Since then, it has been presented every other year as a part of Morrison’s Easter traditions.

The singers have been rehearsing since January and are excited to share their music and message with the community.