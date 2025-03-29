Morrison’s Bella Duncan throws perfect game against Newman: Friday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Forreston's Alec Schoonhoven pitches in relief against Warren/Stockton on Friday, March 28, 2025 in Forreston. (Earleen Hinton)

Softball

Morrison 7, Newman 0: Bella Duncan followed up her 30 strikeout game with a perfect game pitching in the home win. She struck out 19 and walked none in seven hitless innings. Allie Anderson had a two-run home run in the win.

Erie-Prophetstown 10, Monmouth-Roseville 3: The Panthers out-hit the Titans 10-3 in the road victory.

LaSalle-Peru 15, Rock Falls 0 (4 inn.): The Rockets had just one hit in the road loss.

Riverdale 13, Sterling 6: The Rams used an eight-run fifth inning to take control in the win. Mya Lira had three hits, including two doubles, for Sterling and Dasia Lewis had two RBIs.

Prairie Central 13, Fulton 8 (8 inn.): Resse Germann was 3 for 4 with three RBIs as Fulton scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extras. But the comeback fell short as the Hawks scored five times in the eighth and shut out the Steamers in the bottom half.

Forreston 18, Routt 9 (4 inn.): Isabella Thiel had a double and five RBIs in the road win. Forreston scored 10 runs in the second inning to take control.

Gardner-South Wilmington 17, Forreston 2 (4 inn.): The Cardinals had just one hit in the road loss.

Baseball

Sterling 18, Eastland 3 (4 inn.): Tatum Allen went 4 for 4 with three runs scored and Drew Nettleton had three RBIs and a double in the home win.

Newman 11, Morrison 8: The Comets scored in all but one inning in the road win. Ashton Miner was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Daniel Kelly had a double and two RBIs for Newman.

Dixon 9, Guilford 8 (8 inn.): The Dukes scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth to grab a comeback win in walk-off fashion. Daniel Fordham had a double and three RBIs for Dixon.

Forreston 13, Warren/Stockton 3 (6 inn.): Alec Schoonhoven homered and drove in four runs and Connor Politsch was 3 for 4 with two stolen bases in the home win.

Boys track & field

Illinois Top Times Championships: Morrison’s Brady Anderson, Levi Milder, Zach Milder and Rylan Alvarado won the 4x200 relay in 1:31.52 in the Class 1A finals at the meet at Illinois Wesleyan University. Anderson also won the 60-meter dash (6.91). Newman’s Wyatt Widolff was third in the 800 finals.

Girls track & field

Illinois Top Times Championships: West Carroll’s Emma Randecker won the 200 meters in 25.21 and took second in the 60-meter dash (7.80). She was also third in the 400 meter finals.