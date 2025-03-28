Dixon baseball sweeps Rockford Jefferson: Thurday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Rock Falls’ Alex Espinoza touches first for the second out in a triple play against Princeton Thursday, March 27, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

Baseball

Dixon 15, Rockford Jefferson 4 (5 inn.): The Dukes erupted for 13 runs in the fourth inning and Brady Feit and Jagger Kemp combined to pitch a one-hitter in the home win. Jake Whelan was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and an RBI.

Dixon 14, Rockford Jefferson 0 (3 inn.): Jake Zepezauer had two doubles and two RBIs and Kellen Haenitsch knocked in three as Dixon swept Jefferson.

Newman 20, West Carroll 5 (5 inn.): The Comet scored 12 runs in the third inning to take control en route to a road win. Chase Decker was 4 for 6 with five RBIs for Newman.

Fulton 5, Sterling 3: Sterling led 3-0 after one inning but the Steamers came back to pull off the home win. Chase Dykstra and Evan Piercy combined to allow just three hits for Fulton with Piercy collecting the save. Cale Nettleton had two RBIs for the Golden Warriors.

Princeton 6, Rock Falls 6: The game was tied 2-2 after five and 6-6 after six but neither team could plate a run in the seventh as the game finished in a deadlock. AJ Moore was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for the Rockets.

Annawan-Wethersfield 5, Erie-Prophetstown 4: E-P took a 4-3 lead in the top of the seventh, but the Titans scored twice to grab a walk-off win. Tristan Hovey had two singles and an RBI for E-P.

Softball

Newman 26, West Carroll 9 (6 inn.): Gianna Vance had a home run and four RBIs with five runs scored in the blowout road win. Newman scored 10 runs in the sixth inning and eight in the fourth.

Oregon 9, Hicnkley-Big Rock 4: Oregon scored four runs in the top of the sixth to help pull away en route to the road win. Kade Girton was 3 for 4 with three RBIs in the win.

Annawan-Wethersfield 5, Erie-Prophetstown 3: E-P fell to 3-2 after its comeback fell short trailing 5-1 heading into the seventh inning.

Fulton 8, Ridgewood 7 (9 inn.): Averi Bush doubled in Wrenn Coffey for the game-winning walk-off hit as Fulton came back from a 3-0 deficit. Fulton had 12 hits and Coffey led the team with two RBIs in the victory. The Steamers trailed 7-5 after five before chipping away to force extras and win.