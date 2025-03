CARLINVILLE – Blackburn College recently announced its dean’s list for the fall 2024 semester.

The dean’s list honors students with a semester grade-point average of 3.6 or higher.

Local students named to the dean’s list include:

Sterling: Beth Brill, Marquez Canery and Elizabeth Spaulding

Blackburn College is a co-educational liberal arts college and one of 10 federally recognized work colleges with a work program managed by students.