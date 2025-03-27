Judges slip on their sneakers to collect funds for pediatric cancer research

(From left) Lee County Circuit Court Judge Matthew Klahn, Judge Theresa Friel-Draper, Judge Douglas Lee and Chief Judge Jacquelyn Ackert paid $5 for each day they wore sneakers to work in February to collect money for pediatric cancer research. (Photo provided by Lesley Dever)

DIXON — Lee County judges throughout February participated in Robes and Sneakers, which is a fundraiser for cancer research.

The judges wore sneakers and paid a “fine” of $5 per day for each day they wore them. At the end of the month, the money collected was donated to St. Baldrick’s Organization for pediatric cancer research. Other judges within the 15th Circuit also participated.

A couple of years ago, Bill Rasmussen, an associate circuit judge for Illinois’ Ninth Judicial Circuit, came up with the idea of judges wearing sneakers, much like the college basketball program of Coaches vs. Cancer, a nationwide collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

Since 1993, this collaboration has increased cancer awareness and promoted healthy living, with basketball coaches simply wearing suits and sneakers.