Gianna Vance RBI triple sends Newman softball to walk-off win: Wednesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Softball

Newman 8, Annawan 7: A Gianna Vance RBI triple gave the Comets a walk-off win and coach Charlie Woodward his first victory with the team. Amiya Rodriguez had a home run and Vance got the win in the circle, striking out four in 4 1/3 shutout innings.

Sherrard 4, Sterling 0: Lilly Martinez had two doubles but Sterling had just four hits as a team in the home setback.

Pearl City 13, Polo 0 (4 inn.): Polo had just three hits with a multitude of errors leading to Pearl City scoring 12 unearned runs. Cheyenna Wilkins had two hits and was saddled with the pitching loss.

Baseball

Newman 8, Annawan 7 (8 inn.): Michael Morse had the game-winning hit as the Comets grabbed the walk-off win. Newman had seven hits from seven different players and Morse led the team with two RBIs. Six Comets had at least one RBI and Garrett Matznick got the win in relief after pitching 2 1/3 scoreless innings.

Riverdale 8, Sterling 6: The Rams scored three runs in the sixth inning to take control en route to the comeback win. Sterling was held scoreless after leading 6-0 after three innings.

Forreston 3, Braddock 0: Brendan Greenfield pitched a complete game shutout with four strikeouts and three walks in the home victory. He also had a double and two RBIs in the win.

Eastland 13, Du-Pec 3: Eastland scored six runs in the first inning and never looked back in the road win. Peyton Spears and Zy Haverland each had three RBIs. Spears also pitched four scoreless innings in relief with eight strikeouts.

Ashton-Franklin Center 14, Alden-Hebron 3 (5 inn.): Logan O’Brien doubled, had a home run and four RBIs in the victory. The Raiders had 12 hits and six different players knocked in runs in the home win.

Pearl City 11, Polo 1 (5 inn.): The Marcos were held to four hits in the home setback.

Amboy 8, Hinckley-Big Rock 4: The Clippers pulled away with four runs in the seventh inning en route to the road win. Quinn Leffelman was 3 for 4 with four RBIs and a double for Amboy.

South Beloit 4, Milledgeville 3: The Missiles fell in walk-off fashion on the road after the game was tied 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh. Kyson Francis led Milledgeville with two hits, including a double, but took the loss on the mound in relief. Bryson Wiersema struck out 14 in 5 1/3 innings pitched for the Missiles, allowing three unearned runs.