Sterling’s Madison Austin named All-State second team by Illinois Media

Sterling’s Madison Austin works against Washington’s Danielle Guedet in March during the Class 3A Rochelle Supersectional. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Illinois Media All-State girls basketball teams were released Tuesday, with a trio of Sauk Valley area players earning spots.

In Class 3A, Sterling senior Madison Austin was voted to the second team after averaging 16 points and 8.9 rebounds a game. The Illinois State recruit and Western Big 6 Conference MVP helped lead the Golden Warriors to a finish in the Elite Eight after winning their first sectional title since 2007. Sterling finished with a program-best 30 wins.

In Class 2A, Morrison senior Camryn Veltrop received honorable mention after averaging 20.5 points and 11.9 rebounds a game. Morrison’s all-time leading scorer finished her career with over 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds despite missing 18 games as a senior with a broken finger. She was an All-NUIC first-team selection for a third straight year.

Morrison senior Camryn Veltrop (Drake Lansman)

In Class 1A, Polo junior Camrynn Jones also received honorable mention. Jones averaged 17.9 points and 7.1 assists a game as a unanimous all-conference first-team pick in the NUIC South for a third straight year. Polo’s all-time leading scorer eclipsed 1,000 points this past season.