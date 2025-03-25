March 25, 2025
Shaw Local
Sterling’s Madison Austin named All-State second team by Illinois Media

Morrison’s Camryn Veltrop and Polo’s Camrynn Jones earn honorable mention

By Drake Lansman
Sterling’s Madison Austin works against Washington’s Danielle Guedet Monday, March 3, 2025, during the 3A Supersectional at Rochelle High School.

Sterling’s Madison Austin works against Washington’s Danielle Guedet in March during the Class 3A Rochelle Supersectional. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Illinois Media All-State girls basketball teams were released Tuesday, with a trio of Sauk Valley area players earning spots.

In Class 3A, Sterling senior Madison Austin was voted to the second team after averaging 16 points and 8.9 rebounds a game. The Illinois State recruit and Western Big 6 Conference MVP helped lead the Golden Warriors to a finish in the Elite Eight after winning their first sectional title since 2007. Sterling finished with a program-best 30 wins.

In Class 2A, Morrison senior Camryn Veltrop received honorable mention after averaging 20.5 points and 11.9 rebounds a game. Morrison’s all-time leading scorer finished her career with over 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds despite missing 18 games as a senior with a broken finger. She was an All-NUIC first-team selection for a third straight year.

Morrison senior Camryn Veltrop

Morrison senior Camryn Veltrop (Drake Lansman)

In Class 1A, Polo junior Camrynn Jones also received honorable mention. Jones averaged 17.9 points and 7.1 assists a game as a unanimous all-conference first-team pick in the NUIC South for a third straight year. Polo’s all-time leading scorer eclipsed 1,000 points this past season.

Polo's Camrynn Jones brings the ball up the court against Milledgeville on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024 at the Polo Christmas Tournament.

Polo's Camrynn Jones brings the ball up the court against Milledgeville in December 2024 at the Polo Christmas Tournament. (Earleen Hinton)

Sauk Valley Media/Shaw Local sports reporter since May of 2024. Drake is a Bettendorf native who graduated from Iowa State University. He previously covered sports in the Quad Cities area for nine years.