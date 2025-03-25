Drew Nettleton strikes out 10 in complete game: Monday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Baseball

Sterling 8, Kewanee 1: Drew Nettleton pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts, allowing just two hits with four walks. Cale Nettleton led the team with three RBIs as the Golden Warriors tallied 10 hits.

Newman 11, Fulton 9: Garrett Matznick had two doubles and four RBIs and Ashton Miner knocked in three more in Newman’s home win. The Comets scored three times in the bottom of the sixth and shut the Steamers out the last two innings in the win. Dane VanZuiden had two RBIs for Fulton.

Hall 22, Rock Falls 6 (4 inn.): Hall racked up 15 hits as five different players had at least three RBIs. Austin Castaneda led the Rockets with two RBIs.

Forreston 12, Rivercrest 2 (6 inn.): Kendall Erdmann pitched the win and had three hits and three RBIs. Seven Cardinals combined for 13 hits in the home victory.

Galena 11, Polo 1 (5 inn.): The Marcos had just two hits in the road loss. Galena had 12 hits in the home win and led 7-0 after the first inning.

Ashton-Franklin Center 17, West Carroll 0 (4 inn.): The Raiders had 12 hits and held the Thunder to just one in the road win. Brock Lehman was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and seven RBIs for A-FC.

Dakota 9, Milledgeville 0: The Missiles had just five hits and struck out 11 times in the home loss. Dalton Adamec had three hits for Milledgeville.

Softball

Rock Falls 11, Hall 4: Kendra Scott had three RBIs and Zoey Silva was 3 for 4 with two RBIs for the Rockets. Silva also pitched the win, striking out four in four innings.

Fulton 11, Newman 10: Fulton’s Zoe Kunau went 4 for 4 with a double, triple, four runs scored and two RBIs in the win. The Comets fell short of a comeback after scoring once in the bottom of the seventh. Newman led 7-3 after three innings before the Steamers scored six times in the fourth. Amiya Rodriguez led Newman with three RBIs.

River Ridge/Scales Mound 8, Forreston 4: The Cardinals fell short at home despite Aubrey Sanders striking out 10 and allowing just one earned run. She also tripled and had two RBIs for Forreston.

Morrison 11, Lena-Winslow 0 (5 inn.): Ava Duncan struck out 10 and allowed just three hits in the home win, also knocking in three runs. Bella Duncan tripled and had two more hits for the Fillies.

Amboy 15, Pecatonica 5: Amboy’s Ellie McLaughlin was the winning pitcher and had a double and three RBIs in the win.

Milledgeville 11, Dakota 2: Addison Janssen pitched a complete game win with five strikeouts, also knocking in a run at the plate. Loren Meiners was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Olivia Wooden had a home run and four RBIs in the home win.

West Carroll 9, A-FC 6: Avery Mangler led WC with two RBIs and Megan Hubbard pitched the home win. The Thunder overcame nine errors in the victory.

Boys track & field

Sterling 56, Forreston 46, Erie-Prophetstown 37: The Warriors took the home triangular as Brady Hartz won the 60- and 200-meter dash. Gavino Munoz-Ripley also won the shot put as Sterling won six events in total.

Girls track & field

Sterling 101.67, E-P 25, Forreston 15.33: Sterling’s Lillian Hauck won the 800 and the long jump in the home win. Paizlee Johnson also took the triple jump as Sterling tallied 11 event wins. Forreston’s Bree Schneiderman won the 60 and 200.

Prep basketball

Sterling seniors compete for team Illinois: The Iowa vs. Illinois QC Boys and Girls All-Star games took place at Carver Center in Rock Island as the Iowa girls team won 70-50 and the Illinois boys team won 93-91.

Sterling senior Madison Austin scored a team-high 17 points with 12 rebounds and teammate Delali Amankwa had 10 points in the girls game. Iowa signee Journey Houston scored 23 points and was named player of the game.

Sterling’s Kaedon Phillips and Nico Battaglia competed for Team Illinois as Phillips had five points in 15 minutes and Battaglia was held scoreless in 12 minutes. Moline’s Trey Taylor led the team with 28 points.