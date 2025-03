Sinnissippi Centers is expanding its services in Ogle County by opening a new outpatient office at 212 W. Blackhawk Drive in Byron. (Earleen Hinton)

The TALK-LINE interview for March 21 featured the Marketing Manager of Sinnissippi Centers of Dixon, Andy Jackson, discussing the upcoming “Gathering For Good” fundraising event in May.

Jackson also spoke about an annual golf open in August, a blood drive in April and the delayed opening of the new Byron facility, plus a look at “Self Harm Awareness Month” this month.