Sauk Valley Voter Guide for April 2025 election

This spring, Sauk Valley voters get to decide who will make the important decisions regarding their communities, schools, townships, fire departments, parks and libraries.

Early voting has started with voting to conclude on Election Day, April 1.

Below are all competitive races in Whiteside, Lee, Ogle and Carroll counties with candidate questionnaires and coverage as available. This voter guide will be updated if additional candidates submit their questionnaires and more coverage completed.

Table of Contents

MUNICIPALITIES

City of Amboy

Alderperson Ward 3, One two-year term

Jeffrey Parker

Luke Christoffersen (write-in)

City of Byron

Alderperson Ward 4

Mittzi Fulrath (incumbent)

Orlando Dowell

Kelly Neslund

City of Fulton

Mayor

Shane Michael Malone

Keith King (Mayor pro tem)

City of Lanark

Mayor

Mark Macomber (incumbent)

Jerene Rogan

Alderperson Ward 3

James Plock

Keenan Dickman (write-in)

City of Oregon

Council member, Vote for 2

Kurtis Wilson (incumbent)

Timothy Krug (incumbent)

Josiah Flanagan

City of Polo

Mayor

Mark Scholl

Douglas E. Knapp (incumbent)

Alderperson Ward 2

Jeffrey Short

James Busser (incumbent)

City of Prophetstown

Mayor

Bruce Franks

John Leoni

City of Rock Falls

Alderperson Ward 2, One four-year term

Brian Snow (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Marshall Doane: Candidate questionnaire

Vickey Byrd is running unopposed for a two-year term in Ward 2.

Alderperson Ward 3

Steven Dowd (incumbent)

Mary McNeill

Austin Zink

Alderperson Ward 4

Violet L. Sobottka: Candidate questionnaire

City of Sterling

Alderperson at-Large, Vote for 2

Ryan Nares

Allen Przysucha: Candidate questionnaire

Kaitlyn Ekquist (incumbent)

Jim Wise (incumbent)

Village of Albany

Village President

Jerry Anglese (incumbent)

John “Jack” Seifert

Trustee, Vote for 3

Joyce M. Tegeler (incumbent)

Richard “Floyd” Boston (incumbent)

Robert Griffis

Pamela L. Piersol (incumbent)

Timothy Alan McDonald

Robert J. Brashaw Jr.

Village of Ashton

Village President

Tim Henert (incumbent)

John Martinez

Village of Chadwick

Village President

Kimberly Hinrichs (incumbent)

Matthew Balsiger

Trustee, 2-Year Term Vote for 3

Rick Bosacki (incumbent)

Michael Morgan (incumbent)

Dannielle Augustine-Heidenreich

Dana Lunsford

Rebecca Schultz, Robert J. Wyeth (incumbent) and Teri Schnitzler are running for three open full four-year terms.

Village of Creston

Trustee, Vote for 2

Curt Ward (incumbent)

Justin Hibshman

Write-in

Greg Hopkins is running unopposed for a two-year term.

Village of Forreston

Trustee, Vote for 3

Vickye Norris (incumbent)

Kenneth Toms

Brittany Busker (incumbent)

Mark Schweertman

Mahmoud Zayed

Jeff Freeze

Village of Franklin Grove

Village President

Eric Grendahl

John Nicholson

Village of Lee

Trustee, Vote for 3

Justin Post

Mitchell D. Hamm

Amber Otterstrom

Garet Galbreath

Village of Lyndon

Mayor

Tim Armstrong

Tyler Scott (Mayor pro tem)

Village of Milledgeville

Village President

Scott Howard

Galen Wirth (incumbent)

Village of Nelson

Trustee, Vote for 3

Ann M. Devers (incumbent)

Sherry L. Armoska (incumbent)

Lu Ann Albus

Susan Lewandowski (incumbent)

Village of Paw Paw

John Nicholson

Karl “John” Karlsson

Donna Chick (incumbent)

Amanda Moorehead

Austin Clanin

Village of Shannon

Village President

Dawn Heckman

Ryan Shaner

Trustee, Vote for 3

Steven Miller

Talia Allen

Julie Harris

Marcy Misiewicz (incumbent)

TOWNSHIPS

Ashton Township

Trustee, Vote for 4

Terry Greenfield

Mark Meurer

Dan Hillison

Levi Decker

Sean Zellers

Brookville Township

Byron Township

Highway Commissioner

Mark Rundle (incumbent)

Jordan D. Thibodeau

Cherry Grove-Shannon Township

Clerk

Nicole Allen

Kristin Derby

Coloma Township

Highway Commissioner

Ruthie Rogers (incumbent)

Wayne Eikenberry

Trustee, Vote for 4

Becky Williamson

Donna Ackland (incumbent)

Marlene Detweiler-Flynn

George Kelly

Brian Stillman

Dement Township

Clerk

Amy Kerns

Angela K. Ward

Dixon Township

Highway Commissioner

Corey Reuter (incumbent)

Cameron Magne

Freedom Township

Clerk

Amy Johnson

Zackary Kloster

Highway Commissioner

Lonny Nielsen

Ronald “Joe” Myers (incumbent)

Genesee Township

Supervisor

Kenneth A. Reins (incumbent)

Richard Koch

Trustee, Vote for 4

Steve Elgin (incumbent)

Shari Giffin

Paul Giffin

Theresa Koch

Keith Engelkens

Katie McCoy

Hahnaman Township

Highway Commissioner

Logan Henrekin

Harry Guither (incumbent)

Leaf River Township

Highway Commissioner

Tyler Wiltfang

Anthony Peterson (incumbent)

Lynnville Township

Highway Commissioner

David Mayer

Anthony Musselman

Richard Drendel (incumbent)

Marion Township

Highway Commissioner

Nathan Summers

Thomas Atchison

Trustee, Vote for 4

Dana Werckle (incumbent)

Douglas E. Boyd (incumbent)

Arthur E. Smith (incumbent)

William Hagemann

Robert Behmer (incumbent)

Mt. Carroll Township

Highway Commissioner

Jon Neuschwanger (incumbent)

Marty Hockman

Mt. Morris Township

Supervisor

Cary Bennett

John Thompson (incumbent)

Nelson Township

Highway Commissioner

Loren Brad Hirte

Guy Covell (incumbent)

Newton Township

Highway Commissioner

James V. Burden (incumbent)

Ryon Richardson

Oregon-Nashua Township

Highway Commissioner

Tim Leary (incumbent)

Joseph T. Ring

Portland Township

Highway Commissioner

Phillip Watkins (incumbent)

Randy Rosenow

Reynolds Township

Highway Commissioner

Albert Gittleson (incumbent)

Adam Mairs

Salem Township

Highway Commissioner

Mint J. Jilderda (incumbent)

Cody R. Carson

Ustick Township

Highway Commissioner

James Pell

Randy Smit (incumbent)

William Greeley

Trustee, Vote for 4

Andrew Toppert (incumbent)

Jim Pessman (incumbent)

Josh Dykstra

Albert Lewis (incumbent)

Brent Stoecker

Gale Toppert (incumbent)

Wyoming Township

Highway Commissioner

Matthew Schoenholz

Jared Penman

Kenneth Mersman (incumbent)

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Amboy School District 272

Board member, Vote for 4

Elsa K. Payne (incumbent)

Mandy (Amanda) Powers (incumbent)

Nicholas Brokaw (incumbent)

Andrew Montavon (incumbent)

Katie Pratt

Rory R. White

A two-year term is also up, but no one filed for it.

Ashton-Franklin Center School District 275

Board member, Vote for 3

Aaron D. Baker

Tiffany Willstead (incumbent)

Cullen Searing

Lea Henert (incumbent)

Byron School District 226

Board member, Vote for 3

Christine Lynde (incumbent)

Beth Shenberger (incumbent)

Hannah Miller-Hosseini

Jason D. Mondello

Dixon School District 170

Board member, Vote for 4

Brandon Rogers

Linda Wegner: Candidate questionnaire

Jon Wadsworth

Linda Leblanc-Parks

Geneseo School District 5

Board member, Vote for 4

Tyler J. Robertson (17N Range 3E)

Casey Disterhoft (17N Range 3E)

Jackie Mickley (17N Range 3E) (incumbent)

Kane Causemaker (17N Range 4E) (incumbent)

Only two can come from 17N Range 3E.

Hiawatha School District 426

Board member representing Franklin Township, Vote for 2

Ralph Ziegler (incumbent)

Andrew Lyons (incumbent)

Norma Rutigliano (incumbent)

No candidates have filed for an unexpired two-year term, and Timothy S. Hall (incumbent) is running unopposed for a full term representing the rest of the district.

Meridian School District 223

Board member, 2-year term, Vote for 2

John W. Smith III (25N Range 11E) (incumbent)

Tim M. DeVries (25N Range 11E) (incumbent)

Board member, 4-year term, Vote for 4

Cassie Jennings (25N Range 11E)

Roger Morrow (24N Range 11E)

Jill L. Huber (24N Range 11E) (incumbent)

Alyssa Behmer (24N Range 11E)

Matthew Rhodes (41N Range 1E) (incumbent)

Not more than two candidates can come from 25N Range 11E. Four-year terms will be determined first.

Paw Paw School District 271

Board member, Vote for 4

Daniel Truckenbrod

Steven B. Richey (incumbent)

Joshua Sarver (incumbent)

Jennifer Kern

Anthony W. Corda Freeland

Pearl City School District 200

Board member, Vote for 4

Chad Bremmer (incumbent)

Nikki Keltner (incumbent)

Carlee A. Tessendorf (incumbent)

Samantha Kempel

Thomas Brown

Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico School District 3

Board member, Vote for 4

James Melton (incumbent)

Mallory DeMay

Whitney M. Mitchell-DeWitte (incumbent)

Tya M. Boucher (incumbent)

Katie Selburg

An unexpired two-year term is also up this election but no candidate has filed in the race.

River Bend School District 2

Board member, Vote for 3

Jane Orman-Luker (22N Range 3E) (incumbent)

Kyle A. Folk (22N Range 3E)

Daniel Portz (incumbent)

Travis Temple

Only one new board member may come from the 22N Range 3E area.

Rochelle Elementary School District 231

Board member, Vote for 4

Evan Tracy (Incorporated)

Ashley Jackson (Incorporated) (incumbent)

Sara Harley (Incorporated)

Stephanie White (Unincorporated) (incumbent)

Stacey Dunphy (Unincorporated)

Carol Salinas (Unincorporated)

Only two can come from the incorporated area.

Rochelle Township High School District 212

Board member, Vote for 4

Janet Kacvinsky

Joel Thompson (incumbent)

Martin W. Ravnaas Jr. (incumbent)

Robert Chadwick (incumbent)

Trisha Vaughn

Sterling School District 5

Board member, Vote for 2 from Sterling Township 21N Range 7E

Tyler Holesinger

Julie K. Aitken (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Savannah Mussington (incumbent)

Two more board members will be elected from the remaining part of the district:

Pamela G. Capes: Candidate questionnaire

David Miller

West Carroll School District 314

Board member, District 7

Morgan L. Murray (incumbent)

Zachary Vandendooren

Jeff Woodside is running unopposed in District 1, Juliene McCormick is unopposed in District 3 and Fredrick Tipton is unopposed in District 6.

COLLEGE DISTRICTS

Black Hawk Community College

Trustee, Vote for 2

Douglas L. Strand (incumbent)

Mark Carlson

Jon A. Looney

Dougal Nelson

Highland Community College

Trustee, Vote for 2

James G. Endress (incumbent)

Shawn Boldt (incumbent)

Gerald H. Podraza

Colton Havens (write-in_

Rock Valley College

Trustee, Vote for 3

Paul Gorski (incumbent)

Jerry Simmons

Gloria Cardenas Cudia (incumbent)

Richard Kennedy (incumbent)

Jenna Goldsmith

Sauk Valley Community College

Trustee, Vote for 2

David Edelbach

Tom Demmer (incumbent)

Danelle Burrs (incumbent)

Brian Duncan is running unopposed for an unexpired two-year term.

FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICTS

Prophetstown Fire Protection District

Two-Year Term, Vote for 2

Valorie Armstrong (incumbent)

Joe Pratt (incumbent)

Jacob Stanhoff

Keith Crady is running unopposed for a six-year term.

REFERENDUMS

Whiteside County safety sales tax referendum

Close Ohio High School

Establish Flewellin Memorial Library District

Mt. Morris Fire Protection District's $4.5 million referendum for a new fire station