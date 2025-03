File photo: Ag in the Classroom instructor Katie Pratt talks to St. Anne’s second- and third-grade students on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, about apple-growing during a STREAM event at the school. The school held an apple-centric session of hands-on learning for the disciplines of science, technology, religion, engineering, arts and math. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Read the transcript from our Shaw Local Radio podcast with Lee County “Ag In The Classroom” representative Katie Pratt on the state of agriculture in the county.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.