Sterling’s Madison Austin, coach Taylor Jackson lead 3A IBCA all-state selections

The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association all-state teams were announced, with Sterling’s co-Western Big 6 Conference MVP Madison Austin named to the first team in Class 3A. Sterling coach Taylor Jackson was also named an IBCA coach of the year, while Joslynn James was named to the third team.

Austin and James were first team all-conference selections, with Delali Amankwa earning second team and Jae James an honorable mention. Austin and Quincy’s Jada Brown were named co-MVPs.

Rounding out the first team Big 6 selections were Alleman’s Adalynn Voss and Galesburg’s Ella Herchenroder.

SHS Head Girls Basketball Coach Taylor Jackson has been named the IBCA Coach of the Year! Her exceptional leadership guided the SHS Girls Basketball Program to its most wins in a single season in school history.



Congratulations, @tjacksonshs on this well-deserved honor! 🏀👏

Dixon’s Hallie Williamson was named special mention after earning first-team all-Big northern Conference. Ahmyrie McGowan was also a first team selection, along with Byron’s Macy Groharing and Malia Morton; Genoa Kingston’s Ally Poegel; Rockford Lutheran’s Soraya Parker and Stillman Valley’s Taylor Davidson.

Dixon’s Reese Dambman was a second-team selection and Morgan Hargrave was honorable mention. Rock Falls' Miley Bickett and Oregon’s Aniyah Sarver were also honorable mention picks.