March 19, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsElection 2025SportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Sterling’s Madison Austin, coach Taylor Jackson lead 3A IBCA all-state selections

By Drake Lansman
Sterling’s Madison Austin puts up a shot against Geneseo in December 2023 at Sterling High School.

Sterling’s Madison Austin puts up a shot against Geneseo at Sterling High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association all-state teams were announced, with Sterling’s co-Western Big 6 Conference MVP Madison Austin named to the first team in Class 3A. Sterling coach Taylor Jackson was also named an IBCA coach of the year, while Joslynn James was named to the third team.

Austin and James were first team all-conference selections, with Delali Amankwa earning second team and Jae James an honorable mention. Austin and Quincy’s Jada Brown were named co-MVPs.

Rounding out the first team Big 6 selections were Alleman’s Adalynn Voss and Galesburg’s Ella Herchenroder.

Dixon’s Hallie Williamson was named special mention after earning first-team all-Big northern Conference. Ahmyrie McGowan was also a first team selection, along with Byron’s Macy Groharing and Malia Morton; Genoa Kingston’s Ally Poegel; Rockford Lutheran’s Soraya Parker and Stillman Valley’s Taylor Davidson.

Dixon’s Reese Dambman was a second-team selection and Morgan Hargrave was honorable mention. Rock Falls' Miley Bickett and Oregon’s Aniyah Sarver were also honorable mention picks.

Have a Question about this article?
Girls BasketballPremiumSauk Valley
Drake Lansman

Drake Lansman

Sauk Valley Media/Shaw Local sports reporter since May of 2024. Drake is a Bettendorf native who graduated from Iowa State University. He previously covered sports in the Quad Cities area for nine years.