March 20, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsElection 2025SportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk Line with Steve Marco interviews Katie Pratt, Lee County “Ag In The Classroom”

By John Sahly
Katie Pratt, Lee County Ag in the Classroom Coordinator and Amboy FFA Alumni secretary, speaks to attendees about her personal experience in FFA and Agricultural Education courses.

Katie Pratt, Lee County Ag in the Classroom Coordinator and Amboy FFA Alumni secretary, speaks to attendees about her personal experience in FFA and Agricultural Education courses. (Photo provided by Lee County Farm Bureau)

Listen to "Talk-Line: Katie Pratt, Lee County “Ag In The Classroom”" on Spreaker.

The TALK-LINE interview for March 20 featured Lee County Farm Bureau and Lee County “Ag In The Classroom” representative Katie Pratt.

She discusses National Ag Week and agriculture’s impact locally, regionally and nationally. The theme this year is “Together We Grow” looking at the way all of us are affected by agriculture in some form plus an emphasis on agriculture classes being offered to educate future farmers.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Have a Question about this article?
RadioLee CountyAgriculture
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.