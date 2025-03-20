Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk Line with Steve Marco interviews Katie Pratt, Lee County “Ag In The Classroom”

Katie Pratt, Lee County Ag in the Classroom Coordinator and Amboy FFA Alumni secretary, speaks to attendees about her personal experience in FFA and Agricultural Education courses. (Photo provided by Lee County Farm Bureau)

The TALK-LINE interview for March 20 featured Lee County Farm Bureau and Lee County “Ag In The Classroom” representative Katie Pratt.

She discusses National Ag Week and agriculture’s impact locally, regionally and nationally. The theme this year is “Together We Grow” looking at the way all of us are affected by agriculture in some form plus an emphasis on agriculture classes being offered to educate future farmers.

