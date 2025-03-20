Morningside of Sterling donates care packages to women’s shelter

Another successful community outreach project at Morningside of Sterling was completed recently. Residents put together and donated toiletry care packages to the YWCA of Sterling. The packages were assembled for incoming women and included shampoo, conditioner, body wash, a loofah, nail polish, personal women's items, a toothbrush, toothpaste, a cosmetic bag and other items. Local business Lee Wayne also donated notebooks, pens, a hot/cold Thermos, cookbooks, and earbuds to be distributed to the women's shelter as well. The ladies then put handwritten notes of encouragement in each bag as a nice personal touch to let the women know they are not alone. This is the second such project Morningside has put together, the first benefitting the Rock Falls Police Department. (Photo provided by Elizabeth Rubio)

