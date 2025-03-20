Local banker graduates from IBA’s Future Leaders Alliance Program

AMBOY – Courtney Ligtenberg, assistant vice president of Private Banking at First National Bank in Amboy, has graduated from the Future Leaders Alliance Program offered through the Illinois Bankers Association.

This 14-month leadership program is dedicated to enhancing the professional development of new and promising bank leaders through three primary components: education, community service and networking.

Participants partake in comprehensive training, which involves attending educational sessions, completing an advancement strategy project and performing local community service that teaches financial literacy.

The education sessions cover core topics such as leadership and influence, team building, coaching, service leadership, collaboration skills, financial marketing, personal branding, legislative process, presentation skills, accounting for bankers, asset liability management, regulatory hot topics and cybersecurity.