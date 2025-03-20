Dixon, Rock Falls, Eastland players earn IBCA all-state

Dixon’s Darius Harrington puts up a shot against Elk Grove’s Dan Pasterski in January at Dixon High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association all-state teams were released, with a number of players from the Sauk Valley area recognized.

In Class 3A, Dixon senior Darius Harrington was a third-team selection. Harrington, Dixon’s all-time leading scorer who averaged 27.3 points and 8.9 rebounds per game this past season, was a unanimous first-team pick in the Big Northern Conference.

In Class 2A, Rock Falls senior Kuitim Heald was an IBCA second-team pick. He joined Harrington on the BNC first team after averaging 20.8 points per game and finishing as the Rockets' third leading scorer all-time.

Rock Falls’ Kuitim Heald drives to the hoop against Christ the King’s Matthew Harland Monday, March 10, 2025, during the Class 2A boys basketball Supersectional in Sterling. (Alex T. Paschal)

Also on the all-BNC team were Rock Falls' Ryken Howard, Dixon’s Cullen Shaner and Oregon’s Kade Girton, who were second-team picks. Dixon’s Eli Davidson, Oregon’s Benito Olalde and Rock Falls' Austin Castaneda were all-BNC honorable mentions.

In Class 1A, Eastland senior Adam Awender was a first-team selection by the IBCA. Joining him was junior teammate Parker Krogman, who was a second-team selection and Peyton Spears, an honorable mention. The trio helped the Cougars finish second at state and finish 34-5.