Dixon, Rock Falls, Eastland players earn IBCA all-state

The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association all-state teams were released, with a number of players from the Sauk Valley area recognized.
In Class 3A, Dixon senior Darius Harrington was a third-team selection. Harrington, Dixon’s all-time leading scorer who averaged 27.3 points and 8.9 rebounds per game this past season, was a unanimous first-team pick in the Big Northern Conference.
In Class 2A, Rock Falls senior Kuitim Heald was an IBCA second-team pick. He joined Harrington on the BNC first team after averaging 20.8 points per game and finishing as the Rockets' third leading scorer all-time.
Also on the all-BNC team were Rock Falls' Ryken Howard, Dixon’s Cullen Shaner and Oregon’s Kade Girton, who were second-team picks. Dixon’s Eli Davidson, Oregon’s Benito Olalde and Rock Falls' Austin Castaneda were all-BNC honorable mentions.
In Class 1A, Eastland senior Adam Awender was a first-team selection by the IBCA. Joining him was junior teammate Parker Krogman, who was a second-team selection and Peyton Spears, an honorable mention. The trio helped the Cougars finish second at state and finish 34-5.