Polo's Camrynn Jones brings the ball up the court against Milledgeville at the Polo Christmas Tournament. (Earleen Hinton)

In Class 1A, Amboy’s Addison Pertell and Tyrah Vaessen, and Polo’s Camrynn Jones were all-state special mention picks by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.

Pertell, Vaessen and Jones were all unanimous first-team selections in the NUIC South.

Jones averaged 17.9 points, 7.1 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game this season.

Pertell averaged 10.7 points, while Vaessen averaged 8.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.