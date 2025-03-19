March 19, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsElection 2025SportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk Line with Steve Marco: Charlene Bielema and Brandon Clark on Sterling housing

By John Sahly
Governmental Affairs Director for Illinois REALTORS Neeley Erickson speaks to the Sterling City Council about her concerns over the city's proposed rental housing code and inspection program during a City Council meeting on March 3, 2025.

Governmental Affairs Director for Illinois REALTORS Neeley Erickson speaks to the Sterling City Council about her concerns over the city's proposed rental housing code and inspection program during a City Council meeting on March 3, 2025. (Brandon Clark)

Listen to "Talk-Line: Charlene Bielema and Brandon Clark on housing in Sterling" on Spreaker.

The TALK-LINE interview for March 19 featured Shaw Local News representatives Charlene Bielema and Brandon Clark covering stories in our area featuring the rental housing situation that the city of Sterling is facing and how the city council is dealing with it.

They also covered the purchase of fire department equipment in Sterling, 2025 consolidated election forums held in Dixon and Sterling and special election information coming up.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Have a Question about this article?
RadioSterlingLocal NewsSterling City Council
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.