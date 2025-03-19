Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk Line with Steve Marco: Charlene Bielema and Brandon Clark on Sterling housing

Governmental Affairs Director for Illinois REALTORS Neeley Erickson speaks to the Sterling City Council about her concerns over the city's proposed rental housing code and inspection program during a City Council meeting on March 3, 2025. (Brandon Clark)

The TALK-LINE interview for March 19 featured Shaw Local News representatives Charlene Bielema and Brandon Clark covering stories in our area featuring the rental housing situation that the city of Sterling is facing and how the city council is dealing with it.

They also covered the purchase of fire department equipment in Sterling, 2025 consolidated election forums held in Dixon and Sterling and special election information coming up.

