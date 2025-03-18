Newman baseball ties opener: Monday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Baseball

East Dubuque 2, Newman 2 (8 inn.): The game was called due to darkness after East Dubuque tied the game with two runs in the top of the seventh. Ashton Miner scored two runs and had two hits for Newman, also allowing two runs on the mound.

Riverdale 2, Fulton 1 (8 inn.): Chase Dykstra struck out 10 in four shutout innings for Fulton, but the Rams won in extras on the road thanks to an error. Each team had five hits in the opener.

Warren/Stockton 10, Oregon 6: The Hawks were unable to come back after falling down 9-0 after four innings. Oregon was out-hit 8-4 in the season opener.

Forreston 16, Ashton-Franklin Center 3 (6 inn.): The Cardinals had 14 hits and led 9-0 after two innings as Carson Akins went 4 for 5 with four runs scored and three RBIs.

Softball

Riverdale 7, Fulton 3: The Steamers were out-hit 11-5 as Riverdale took advantage of three Fulton errors and scored four unearned runs. Zoe Kunau (one triple) and Kira Wilson each had two hits and Reese Germann had a solo home run for Fulton.

Forreston 22, Ashton-Franklin Center 4 (5 inn.): Aubrey Sanders had two doubles, a triple and seven RBIs as the Cardinals tallied 17 hits. Sanders also got the win after striking out five in two innings pitched.

Mendota 12, Amboy 10: Amboy’s Leighton Gulley was 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs in the loss.

Girls soccer

Oregon 6, Winnebago 3: Anna Stender scored three goals, Shaylee Davis had two and Noelle Girton had another as the Hawks opened the season with a win. Mili Zavala had five saves.

Freeport 9, Sterling 0: The Warriors fell at home to open the season.

Boys track & field

Rockets win home invite: Rock Falls took the five-team indoor invite with 162.5 points with Oregon taking third. Rock Falls won seven events to open the season with a win. Adan Oquendo won the 60- and 200-meter dash for RF.

Girls track & field

Oregon wins Rock Falls indoor: Oregon tallied 110 points with Dixon (76) taking third and Rock Falls (59) fourth. Freshman Jillian Hammer won the 60 hurdles and led off a win in the 4x200 relay for the Hawks with Grace Tremble, Miranda Ciesiel and Skylar Bishop. Hammer, Tremble, Bishop and Lorelai Dannhorn also won the 4x400. Dannhorn added a win in the triple jump and Tremble won the high jump. Dixon had five runner-up finishes.