March 17, 2025
Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk Line with Steve Marco interviews Katie Baker, 4-H Youth Program Coordinator

By John Sahly
Levi Kedzie’s rabbit sneaks out to check its score Thursday, July 25, 2024 at the Lee County 4H Fair.

File photo: Levi Kedzie’s rabbit sneaks out to check its score Thursday, July 25, 2024 at the Lee County 4H Fair. (Alex T. Paschal)

Listen to "Talk-Line: Katie Baker, 4-H Youth Program Coordinator" on Spreaker.

The TALK-LINE interview for March 17 featured Lee County Extension 4-H Youth Program Coordinator Katie Baker discussing upcoming activities taking place on the 4-H calendar including: “Project Pool” at the Lee County Fairgrounds April 5, deadlines for those wanting to show animals at the fair in July regarding quality care, a junior gardening program from April through July and the need for Lee County 4-H Ambassadors.

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.