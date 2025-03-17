Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk Line with Steve Marco interviews Katie Baker, 4-H Youth Program Coordinator

File photo: Levi Kedzie’s rabbit sneaks out to check its score Thursday, July 25, 2024 at the Lee County 4H Fair. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for March 17 featured Lee County Extension 4-H Youth Program Coordinator Katie Baker discussing upcoming activities taking place on the 4-H calendar including: “Project Pool” at the Lee County Fairgrounds April 5, deadlines for those wanting to show animals at the fair in July regarding quality care, a junior gardening program from April through July and the need for Lee County 4-H Ambassadors.

