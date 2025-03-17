Lee County 4-H to hold Project Pool event April 5 in Amboy

AMBOY — The Lee County 4-H will host a Project Pool event from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Saturday, April 5, at the Lee County Fairgrounds, 1196 Franklin Road, Amboy.

The event is intended for children ages 5 to 18.

Participants can explore 4-H’s various activities and learning experiences. A Cloverbud session is available for children ages 5 to 7. Attendees ages 8 to 18 also will be able to learn about various 4-H topics. The topics include Paper Plane Science, Wool Felting, Kitchen Chemistry, Mammals of Illinois, and Cooking 101 through 401. Check-in begins at 8:45 a.m. Snacks will be served at 11 a.m.

The event costs $15. Registration is required to attend and available through Friday, March 28. To register, visit Go.illinois.edu/ProjectPool.

For more information, call 815-857-3525 or email kmcbr2@illinois.edu.