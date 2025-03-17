Dixon High School scholastic bowl team cruises through two sectional games before defeat by Rockford Auburn

Dixon High School Scholastic Bowl Team members (front row) Hayden Fulton, Owen Winters, Nathan Stauter, and Ronin Quick and (back row) Sebastian Seibel, Joey Apple, Jayden Toms and Jeremiah Frye celebrate their season at sectional. (Photo provided by Tom Padilla)

DIXON — The Dixon High School scholastic bowl team won two games at the IHSA 2A sectional tournament held Saturday, March 15, 2025, at Belvidere High School before losing to eventual sectional champion Rockford Auburn.

Ronin Quick and Nathan Stauter again led the team in toss-up questions correctly answered, with Stauter getting 20 total tossups and Quick getting 19 tossups correct across the three matches.

Dixon High School scholastic bowl team members Ronin Quick, Hayden Fulton, captain Owen Winters, Joey Apple and Nathan Stauter wait for the second half of their game versus Cary High School on Saturday, March 15, 2025. (Photo provided by Tom Padilla)

The team defeated Cary by a score of 410-210 and defeated Crystal Lake Central 490-180. They eventually lost to Rockford Auburn, former state champs, by a score of 420-320.

The team can also be seen competing on the Stateline Quiz Bowl on WTVO the weekend of April 12. Tune in to see if the team can keep up its winning ways!