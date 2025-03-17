Dixon High School scholastic bowl team cruises through two sectional games before defeat by Rockford Auburn

DIXON — The Dixon High School scholastic bowl team won two games at the IHSA 2A sectional tournament held Saturday, March 15, 2025, at Belvidere High School before losing to eventual sectional champion Rockford Auburn.
Ronin Quick and Nathan Stauter again led the team in toss-up questions correctly answered, with Stauter getting 20 total tossups and Quick getting 19 tossups correct across the three matches.
The team defeated Cary by a score of 410-210 and defeated Crystal Lake Central 490-180. They eventually lost to Rockford Auburn, former state champs, by a score of 420-320.
The team can also be seen competing on the Stateline Quiz Bowl on WTVO the weekend of April 12. Tune in to see if the team can keep up its winning ways!