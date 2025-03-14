Sheriff: Rock Falls man taken into custody after standoff with police

ROCK FALLS — A Rock Falls man wanted on arrest warrants was taken into custody Friday morning, according to Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker.

Whiteside County deputies responded shortly before 8 a.m. Friday to 1706 E. Rock Falls Road following a 911 call reporting a disturbance. Deputies made contact with the female involved, who told officers that William W. Clark, 45, of Rock Falls was there.

Clark was found to have multiple outstanding warrants from Lee and Ogle counties for charges that include residential burglary and multiple counts of possession of methamphetamine, according to Booker. Deputies attempted to get Clark to exit the trailer, but he locked the door and refused to respond, Booker said.

He said that after repeated attempts to establish contact, deputies forced entry into the residence. Clark was located inside, complied with law enforcement commands and taken into custody without further incident, Booker said.

Clark was transported to the Lee County Jail in Dixon and turned over to correctional deputies. A court appearance is set for 8:30 a.m. March 20 in Lee County Circuit Court, according to court records. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Rock Falls Police Department and the Illinois State Police.