Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Newman’s Briar Ivey

Riverdale’s Blake Smith (top) and Sterling Newman’s Briar Ivey wrestle at 157 pounds in the finals at the 1A Oregon Sectional. Ivey won to hand Smith his first loss of the season. (Earleen Hinton)

Name: Briar Ivey

School: Newman Central Catholic

Sport: Wrestling

Year: Senior

Why he was selected: He was the state runner-up at 157 pounds in Class 1A after winning the Oregon Sectional title. He had over 50 wins this season and was a key contributor and leader for the Comets, who won the Riverdale regional title to advance to the team sectional.

Ivey is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week in an online vote.

When did you first get into wrestling and what or who helped you get into it?

Ivey: I started wrestling when I was five and my whole family got me into wrestling.

What was it like growing up in a wrestling family? How much has that helped you?

Ivey: It was cool because I always got to watch my older brothers wrestle and they taught me the ropes. It helped me out a lot because I got to grow up with two older brothers that were great role models and taught me what it takes to be great.

What do you like about wrestling? What kinds of things has it taught you?

Ivey: I like how the sport teaches you to be tough and the friendships you make. It has taught me how to deal with adversity and to work hard.

You were able to finish second at state after not qualifying last year. What are your thoughts on your individual season?

Ivey: It was pretty good although I did not get what I wanted. It was really fun and I made some great memories.

What did you like about this year’s team? What stood out?

Ivey: My favorite thing about this team is how funny everyone is and our work ethic.

Any other hobbies, activities or sports you are involved in?

Ivey: One of my favorite activities is to golf and play video games with my friends.

Do you have a favorite quote?

Ivey: “Suffer from discipline now or suffer from disappointment later.”

Favorite restaurant or meal after a meet?

Ivey: A Chipotle bowl with double steak.

Favorite TV Show or movie?

Ivey: “Spongebob Squarepants.”

Any favorite school subjects or teachers?

Ivey: Mr. Magnafici in English IV and learning about The Hero’s Journey