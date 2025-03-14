Dixon police investigating shots fired incident on West Fourth Street

DIXON — The Dixon Police Department is investigating an incident involving gunfire that occurred around 8:55 p.m. Thursday, March 13.

Officers responded to reports of shots being fired in the 1000 block of West Fourth Street but did not find anyone in the area. Those officers confirmed that shots had been fired and no one was injured in the incident.

According to a DPD news release, investigators are currently pursuing several leads and said the incident appears to be isolated and drug-related.

The DPD is asking the public to help identify those responsible for the incident.

Anyone with information can call the department at 815-288-4411 or Ogle-Lee Crimestoppers at 1-888-228-4488. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 and callers do not have to leave their names.