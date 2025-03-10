Sterling Public Library site of job search workshop March 11

STERLING — The Sterling Public Library will host a job search workshop Tuesday, March 11.

The event will be from 2-3:30 p.m. at the library.

Representatives from Business Employment Skills Team, Inc. (BEST, Inc.) and Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) will be on hand to share information and resources for area job-seekers. This workshop is free and open to the public.

BEST, Inc. is a non-profit agency that administers federally funded programs under the Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act in Bureau, Carroll, Jo Daviess, LaSalle, Lee, Ogle, Putnam and Whiteside counties. Call 815-631-2146 for more information.