March 10, 2025
Shaw Local
Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk Line with Steve Marco interviews Lisa Wiggins, Lee County Health Department

By John Sahly
FILE - A flu vaccine is readied at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans' Community Resource Center in Lynwood, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. On Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the U.S. flu season is underway, with at least seven states reporting high levels of illnesses and cases rising in other parts of the country. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Listen to "Talk-Line: Lisa Wiggins, Lee County Health Department" on Spreaker.

The TALK-LINE interview for March 10 featured Lisa Wiggins, Registered Nurse and Director of Maternal/Child Services with the Lee County Health Department. Wiggins discusses the problems with lead in residences and businesses that may affect health in youth and others and the health department’s services offered, plus a look at the Women, Infant, Children area.

Also discussed: the opportunities for new families and families of infants and children to take advantage, plus reminders of the Family Case Management and immunizations.

Below is the transcript from the Talk-Line podcast.

RadioHealthLee County
