Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk Line with Steve Marco interviews Lisa Wiggins, Lee County Health Department

FILE - A flu vaccine is readied at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans' Community Resource Center in Lynwood, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

The TALK-LINE interview for March 10 featured Lisa Wiggins, Registered Nurse and Director of Maternal/Child Services with the Lee County Health Department. Wiggins discusses the problems with lead in residences and businesses that may affect health in youth and others and the health department’s services offered, plus a look at the Women, Infant, Children area.

Also discussed: the opportunities for new families and families of infants and children to take advantage, plus reminders of the Family Case Management and immunizations.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Below is the transcript from the Talk-Line podcast.