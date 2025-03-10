Investigation continues into death of Oregon woman

Several law enforcement vehicles, including the Ogle County Sheriff Office's Mobile Command Center, were at a home at 4165 E. Illinois 64, about three miles east of Oregon, on Friday, March 7, 2025. Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said on Monday that the investigation is continuing, but the public is not at risk. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON — The investigation into the death of an Oregon woman, found Friday at her residence, is ongoing, but there is no threat to the public, Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said Monday afternoon.

“While the investigation remains ongoing, search warrants, interviews, and an autopsy have taken place since the initial call, which lead us to believe no danger to the public exists,” VanVickle said in a news release. “Pending toxicology and continued examination of the evidence, no further information will be released at this time.”

Several law enforcement vehicles, the sheriff’s office’s mobile command center and a vehicle from the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal were among the vehicles seen Friday afternoon along the driveway of the home at 4165 E. Route 64 where Jill Bier, 67, an aide for the Oregon Elementary School, resided.

Later on Monday, Oregon Schools Superintendent P.J. Caposey said the school district had been working with the sheriff’s department as the investigation continues.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the tragic news that Jill Bier, a staff member at Oregon Elementary School, has passed away. We have been working closely with the Ogle County Sheriff’s Department since Friday, and earlier today, we received confirmation that we could share this information with our staff and families,” Caposey said.

VanVickle confirmed Bier as the woman found.

Counselors for students and staff will be available at the school on Tuesday, Caposey said.

“We know this loss will impact many of our students, and we are focused on providing support for them at school tomorrow. Counselors and staff will be available to help students process their emotions, whether they need a quiet space, someone to talk to, or just extra reassurance throughout the day,” he said.

The sheriff’s office received a call at 9:59 a.m. Friday of a deceased person at the small rural home located about 3½ miles east of Oregon. Officials remained at the home most of the day. An autopsy on Bier’s body was conducted Monday.

The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by Illinois State Police Crime Scene investigators, the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Ogle County Coroner’s Office and the Peoria County Medical Examiner, VanVickle said.

A cause of death has yet to be released.

