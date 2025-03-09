Fulton officials debating turning downtown street into a one-way

FULTON – More parking spots and a safer thoroughfare are two reasons Fulton officials are considering transforming Fourth Street into a one-way street.

As part of its ongoing debate regarding one-way or two-way traffic construction, the Fulton City Council presented two video models showing the change from two-way traffic to one-way traffic.

The city also issued the following statement:

City of Fulton Traffic Update: Fourth Street Traffic Flow

“The city of Fulton front office and council members have heard your concerns about whether Fourth Street should remain a two-way street or revert to a one-way. Our goal in determining traffic flow is to enhance downtown accessibility and safety.

“Keeping Fourth Street a two-way street has its limitations. Parking will remain limited and to accommodate larger vehicles, we would need to adjust the angle of each parking stall resulting in the loss of additional parking spots. This means that maintaining the current traffic flow would not fully address the parking challenges downtown.

“After much discussion, we are still considering returning Fourth Street to a one-way street. The primary factor in this decision is safety. Visibility at intersections is a concern, particularly when large vehicles are parked along the street. Backing out of parking spaces can also be difficult when sightlines are obstructed by SUVs or pickup trucks.

“Another key consideration is parking availability. Converting Fourth Street to a one-way street would create 16 additional parking spots. While adding a parking lot has been discussed, this would require identifying a willing property owner and ensuring fiscal responsibility to taxpayers.

“Sidewalk width and accessibility are also important. ADA compliance requires sidewalks to be at least five feet wide, and with existing streetlight bases, the minimum clear passage space is already at this limit. While narrowing sidewalks was considered, the consensus is to maintain at least a 7-foot width to balance pedestrian accessibility and downtown aesthetics.

“We recognize the importance of this decision and are committed to making the best choice for our community. Your input is valuable! We encourage all residents and business owners to share their thoughts on this matter. Please submit your feedback by March 10 through email at info@cityoffulton.us.

“Thank you for helping us shape the future of downtown Fulton. We appreciate your engagement and will continue working to improve safety, accessibility and parking for all.”