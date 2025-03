Steve Belliveau fires off smoke rings Friday, March 7, 2025, during his “Getting Excited About Science” program held at Madison School. The school was celebrating the end of the quarter with an hour of science fun. (Alex T. Paschal)

Science entertainer Steve Belliveau brought his “Getting Excited About Science” interactive program to Madison School in Dixon on Friday, March 7, 2025. The school was rewarding their fourth and fifth graders with the hour of fun to celebrate the end of the quarter and as an encouragement to continue to do their best.