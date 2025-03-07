Wadsworth will present historical program about Walgreens founder Sunday

STERLING — Tom Wadsworth will present his program on Charles R. Walgreen on March 9 at the Sterling-Rock Falls Historical Society, 611 E. Third. St., in Sterling.

The presentation, based on his research into Walgreen’s connection to Dixon, will begin at 2 p.m.

Wadsworth, who has a reputation as an engaging national speaker, will share what he discovered about Walgreen. What kind of man was Charles R. Walgreen? What kind of personality could build an empire from nothing to almost 500 stores throughout the country? Are there connections between this man’s personality and his roots in this area?

Wadsworth, a popular speaker on local history, was the morning anchor on WSDR in the 1980s. His career includes 10 years in ministry, 30 years in corporate communications, and 40 years as a voice-over artist. Now retired and living in Dixon, he holds two master’s degrees and a Ph.D.

The event is free, with refreshments after the program.