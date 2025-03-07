Sterling City Council approves donating 2 police squad cars to Ukraine

Sterling Mayor Diana Merdian speaks during the Monday, March 3, 2025, City Council meeting, when the council approved donating two decommissioned Sterling police vehicles to Ukraine. (Brandon Clark)

STERLING – The Sterling City Council on Monday approved donating two 2021 Ford Interceptor squad cars to Ukraine.

The surplus vehicles were recently taken out of service and stripped of their police equipment.

The donation is being coordinated through US Ambulances for Ukraine, a group based in central Illinois that has already delivered 90 vehicles to Ukraine, including ambulances and firetrucks.

In 2023, the City Council approved donating an out-of-service fire apparatus to the group.

“These donations demonstrate Sterling’s commitment to global peace and safety, emphasizing unity over division and providing essential lifesaving resources to Ukraine’s citizens,” Sterling Mayor Diana Merdian said in an interview with Shaw Local News Network.