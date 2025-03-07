Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Fulton’s Landen Leu

Fulton's Landen Leu (10) shoots a free throw against Forreston during a game at the Cliff Warkins Memorial Basketball Tournament at Erie High School. (Earleen Hinton)

Name: Landen Leu

School: Fulton

Sport: Basketball

Year: Junior

Why he was selected: Leu was a key contributor for the Steamers after missing the first month of the season after breaking his ankle during the football season. He averaged 11 points, 5.5 rebounds and a steal per game as a junior, including a 23-point performance against Ashton-Franklin Center.

“Landen came back and immediately changed the dynamic of our team,” Fulton coach RJ Coffey said. “In the second half of the season we turned things around as a group and played good basketball down the stretch, and Landen was a big part of our success.”

Leu is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week in an online vote.

When did you first get into basketball and what or who helped you get into it?

Leu: I first got into basketball when I was super young. I probably had a mini hoop when I was super little but started playing it around elementary school. My dad was the main person who had helped me get into it as he had played it in high school as well.

What do you like about basketball? What kinds of things has it taught you?

Leu: I love the competitive nature of the sport and the desire to win. Basketball has taught me a lot of things such as teamwork, pride, hard work and determination.

Any specific strengths you feel you have? Anything specifically you have worked at improving this year? What things do you attribute your success to?

Leu: I feel I have a strength at being able to find open teammates, moving the ball, and being able to knock down a shot when needed. One thing that I had definitely been working at improving this year would be my 3-ball. I also would say my mobility with coming off an injury I had. I would have to attribute my success to my teammates, coaches and my parents with how they always push me and strive to get better.

What did you like about this year’s team? What stood out?

Leu: This year’s team had a really good connection between everyone, with basically being just one big friend group. As we would hang out a lot outside of practice. The thing about this team that stood out would be how young we were. Not being the oldest and most experienced team out there came with some adversity but being able to push through it definitely stood out.

Amboy's Brody Christofferson (3) looks to pass as Fulton's Landen Leu (10) and Jace Bielenberg (3) defend on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025 at Amboy High School. (Earleen Hinton)

Do you have a favorite athlete or sports team?

Leu: I would say my favorite athlete would be either Luka Doncic or Anthony Edwards. My favorite Sports teams are the Chicago Bulls, Bears, Cubs, Blackhawks or the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Any other hobbies, activities or sports you are involved in?

Leu: I like to play video games and hang out with friends outside of school. I am also involved in football, and track.

Do you have a favorite book or quote?

Leu: One of my favorite quotes is, “Hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard.” - Kevin Durant

Favorite restaurant or meal after a game?

Leu: I would say my favorite spot to go eat after a game would have to be Culvers.

Favorite TV Show or movie?

Leu: Favorite TV show would have to be WWE wrestling, and my favorite movies would be “Cars” or “Jurassic World.”

Favorite music artist or genre?

Leu: My music taste is all over the place with country, rap and more.

Any favorite school subjects?

Leu: My favorite subject in school would be PE which keeps me active and moving.

Do you have plans for after high school yet?

Leu: I plan to hopefully continue my basketball and academic career at some college after high school.