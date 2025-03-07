Aitken is student of the month at Sterling High School

STERLING – Sterling High School senior Eleanor Aitken has been selected a student of the month for February.

She is the daughter of Julie and Kip Aitken, and has a sister, Abigail.

What class do you find really engaging and why? I find AP Environmental Science, taught by Marissa Record, to be my most engaging class because I have a profound passion for the environment. This class consists of many labs. Most recently, we did an air particle experiment where we placed two petri dishes and waited a day to determine if high-use rooms will have more particles. We also went on a field trip first semester to Starved Rock State Park to take different water samples and see what is in different locations and different types of water.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned? I will be matriculating to the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point to major in environmental education and interpretation. I am also committed to play on the women’s tennis team.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in? My favorite activity is tennis. Over my four years in high school my dad was my coach, which made every memory much more special. Tennis taught me how to set ambitious goals for myself and that hard work pays off. I have learned lots of time management skills, because I am a student-athlete and have to spend my time properly to get all of my assignments done on time and study for tests.

Another activity I love is band, where I play the trombone. I always enjoyed watching the band perform when I was young and waited for my turn to participate. Once I got to high school my love for band grew since we would play marching, pep and concert. Band has taught me how many different pieces and parts can all fit together to create something so beautiful.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable: I qualified for the state tennis meet all four years of high school, which was a goal I set for myself back in sixth grade.

What is your hope for the future? After I earn my degree I hope to become an interpretive national park ranger.