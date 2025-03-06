Sheley sentenced to 6 years in prison on drug charge

MORRISON — A Davenport man has been sentenced to up to 6 years in prison after pleading guilty to a drug charge in Whiteside County Circuit Court.

Jacob D. Sheley, 26, pleaded guilty Monday, March 3, to one count of possession of methamphetamine, greater than 100 grams but less than 400 grams. Charges of delivery of methamphetamine, possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravating fleeing were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

He also was ordered to pay $66,255, which includes a $5,000 fine, a $43,440 drug enforcement fee and other court costs.

He was formally charged with those offenses in January 2020.