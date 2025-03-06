March 06, 2025
Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk Line with Steve Marco interviews Jim Grot, Sauk Valley Community College

By John Sahly
Exterior of Dillon Mall, a main entrance at Sauk Valley Community College, seen on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Exterior of Dillon Mall, a main entrance at Sauk Valley Community College, seen on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Troy Taylor)

Listen to "Talk-Line: Jim Grot, Sauk Valley Community College" on Spreaker.

The TALK-LINE interview for March 6 featured Sauk Valley Community College Marketing Manager Jim Grot discussing upcoming events on the SVCC calendar including a baseball/softball umpiring course Saturday March 8, at the college free of charge, a need for “College For Kids” instructors to sign up for the June event, motor-coach trips to see Moulin Rouge in Chicago on April 3 and a Galena Wine Tasting Trip on April 12.

Below is the transcript from the Talk-Line podcast with Jim Grot.

