Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk Line with Steve Marco interviews Brandon Clark on Sterling City Council

The TALK-LINE for March 5 featured Shaw Local News Network reporter Brandon Clark covering a story out of Sterling concerning rental homes and how the city council is trying to work to please those in need of help with their units and the landlords that are complying with upkeep.
John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.