Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk Line with Steve Marco interviews Brandon Clark on Sterling City Council

Governmental Affairs Director for Illinois REALTORS Neeley Erickson speaks to the Sterling City Council about her concerns over the city's proposed rental housing code and inspection program during a City Council meeting on March 3, 2025. (Brandon Clark)

The TALK-LINE for March 5 featured Shaw Local News Network reporter Brandon Clark covering a story out of Sterling concerning rental homes and how the city council is trying to work to please those in need of help with their units and the landlords that are complying with upkeep.

