March 06, 2025
Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk Line with Steve Marco interviews Brandon Clark on Sterling City Council

By John Sahly
Governmental Affairs Director for Illinois REALTORS Neeley Erickson speaks to the Sterling City Council about her concerns over the city's proposed rental housing code and inspection program during a City Council meeting on March 3, 2025.

RadioSterlingSterling City Council
John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.