Arellano introduces bill to allow local governments to store public records electronically

SPRINGFIELD – State Sen. Li Arellano, R-Dixon, has introduced Senate Bill 1719, a legislative measure aimed at modernizing public recordkeeping for local governments across Illinois.

The bill amends the Local Records Act to allow local government units to store public records electronically, reducing costs and improving efficiency, according to a news release.

Arellano built the legislation from his own experiences as a local mayor, as well as on discussions initiated by Peoria County at a January legislative breakfast co-hosted by Peoria County, the city of Peoria and the Peoria City/County Health Department.

Arellano represents the 37th Senate District, which includes all or parts of Bureau, DeKalb, Henry, La Salle, Lee, Marshall, Ogle, Peoria, Rock Island, Stark, Whiteside and Woodford counties.

“We must cut costs in Illinois,” Arellano said. “As technology continues to evolve, it is crucial that we provide local governments with the flexibility to store records in a way that is both secure and accessible. This bill gives local governments the option to move away from outdated and costly paper-based systems and embrace a modern, digital approach.”

By eliminating unnecessary barriers to digital storage, SB1719 provides local governments the tools to transition to a more modern and cost-effective recordkeeping system, he said.

“Allowing electronic storage will help local governments operate more efficiently and transparently, benefiting both officials and residents,” Arellano said. “This is already being done in court systems and is a commonsense update to our laws that aligns Illinois with the best practices in government record-keeping.”

Senate Bill 1719 has been assigned to the Government Operations Committee.