SVCC accepting nominations for Alumni of the Year awards

DIXON — Sauk Valley Community College, in partnership with the Sauk Valley College Foundation, is now accepting nominations for the 2025 Alumni of the Year Awards. These honors celebrate SVCC alumni who have made significant contributions in their fields and communities, bringing pride to the college through their achievements.

The two recognitions include the Distinguished Alumni Award, which is bestowed in recognition of a particular achievement of noteworthy value, a series of such achievements, or a career of noteworthy accomplishments that bring honor to the college. The Alumni Achievement Award is presented to alumni aged 40 years and younger whose professional success, public service, and volunteer activities reflect positively on SVCC.

In 2024, SVCC was proud to honor Bob Sondergroth, Class of 1978, as the Distinguished Alumni Award recipient. His career as an educator, administrator and dedicated community leader has left a lasting impact on the Sauk Valley region. The Alumni of the Year Awards highlight graduates like Sondergroth, who embody the mission and values of SVCC through their work and community contributions.

Nominations for the 2025 awards are open now through March 17. The selected recipients will be honored later this spring. To nominate an outstanding Sauk alumnus, visit https://hi.switchy.io/UsnQ.

For questions or more information, contact the Sauk Valley College Foundation at foundation@svcc.edu.