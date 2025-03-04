Sterling’s Kaedon Phillips, Nico Battaglia named All-Big 6

Sterling’s Kaedon Phillips swoops to the hoop against United Township earlier this season. (Alex T. Paschal)

Boys basketball

Sterling’s Battaglia, Phillips named All-Big 6: The All-Western Big 6 Conference boys basketball team was recently released as Sterling senior guards Kaedon Phillips and Nico Battaglia were both recognized on the 14-player squad.

Phillips was named to the second team and Battaglia was named honorable mention.

Phillips nearly led the Big 6 in scoring in league play, averaging 18.3 points in 14 games, trailing only Moline’s Braden Freeman (18.6 ppg).

Battaglia set Sterling’s single-season record for 3-pointers made with 97 on Feb. 18 and also hit a school-record 10 3-pointers against Alleman this season. He led the Big 6 with 48 3-pointers in conference play and averaged 14.9 points.

Phillips set the team record for made free throws this season and also eclipsed 1,000 career points. He scored 16 points in his last game against Kankakee, closing his career with 1,005.

“He’s put in a lot of work in season and out of season, and his work paid off for him,” Sterling coach Ryan Vasquez said. “He did everything he needed to do to have a successful season, and he did.”

Boys Hoops battled but fell short in the regional final against a tough Kankakee team. Kaedon Phillips hit a milestone, scoring 16 points to surpass 1,000 career varsity points—finishing with 1,005! Congrats on an incredible season and career, KP! 💪🏀 #GOldenWARRIORS pic.twitter.com/atMeQlFj89 — SHS Golden Warriors (@shs_gldnwarrior) March 1, 2025

First team members included Quincy’s Bradley Longcor III, voted Big 6 MVP, and Keshaun Thomas; Moline’s Trey Taylor and Freeman; and Rock Island’s Lawson Zulu.

Joining Phillips on the second team were RI’s Ben Goeh and Deven Marshall, United Township’s Jasiah Massey and Quincy’s Dom Clay.

Rounding out the honorable mentions were UT’s Octavius Hickman, Quincy’s Kamren Wires and RI’s Jae’Vion Clark-Pugh.