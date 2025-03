File photo: Hilary Johnson, benefits specialist at Sewer Equipment Co. of Dixon, speaks with Trinity Keener of Dixon and Mathew Call of Polo Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at the Discover Dixon career fair. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for March 3 featured Dixon Chamber of Commerce and Dixon Main Street Marketing Director Lucas Pauley discussing upcoming events on the calendar including a March “Business After Business” networking event, a candidates' forum for the upcoming April consolidated election, a career fair at Dixon High School and the “Best Of Dixon” event in April.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.