Dixon Stage Left announces murder mystery dinner show

DIXON — Dixon Stage Left will present “A Bullet for the Boss” from June 6-8.

With ongoing renovations at Dixon Stage Left’s new space, “A Bullet for the Boss” will be held off-site in the new dining room at Lena’s Social Club, 104 S. Peoria Ave., directly across from DSL’s theatre.

“A Bullet for the Boss” is an interactive musical comedy murder mystery dinner show, directed by Artistic Director Jimmy Ferraro. The event takes place around a four-course dinner with games, fun prizes, audience participation and music.

The show is set in 1928, in the Roaring 20s, known for dangerous bootlegging and illustrious gangsters. The scene is a speakeasy, where the grieving family is holding a memorial service for their father, a mob boss, who was gunned down in a gangland slaying. You have been invited to pay your honorable respects to the family, and, of course, to the heartbroken widow – or is she – and solve the crime.

Tickets are on sale now at www.DixonStageLeft.org/tickets and via phone at 815-440-2999, or stop in at the new space at 105 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon.

Also DSL’s performance of the musical “Nunsense” has been postponed. If you have purchased tickets, call the box office at 815-440-2999.