The Next Picture Show plans to display student art in Dixon

The Next Picture Show is located at 113 W. First St., in downtown Dixon. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

DIXON – The Next Picture Show is offering its first student art show.

The exhibition is open for high school students to showcase what young artists are creating and to provide a space to sell their artwork.

This is a chance for students to exhibit their work in a one-month exhibition. Organizers are encouraging artists to submit 2D, 3D, digital and video work. Artists can submit up to three free entries thanks to sponsor Ken Nelson Auto Group of Dixon.

Any questions or concerns regarding entries can be emailed to director@nextpictureshow.org or assistant@nextpictureshow.org.

The exhibit will be judged, providing students with an opportunity to win cash prizes and ribbons. For students curious or passionate about a future in the arts, entering exhibitions and receiving awards can be great resume and college application builders.

Students entering can list a sale price with their artwork. TNPS will take a 25% commission from the sale. If you are interested in selling your work, please price accordingly. Some things to take into consideration are the cost of supplies and time spent working on the piece.

All student artists are encouraged to enter. For more information and to enter the show, visit nextpictureshow.org.