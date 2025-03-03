Sterling set for supersectional matchup with No. 1 Washington

Sterling's Nia Harris gets to the basket in front of Crystal Lake Central's Leah Spychala during their Class 3A sectional semifinal game Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at Boylan Catholic High School in Rockford. (Mark Busch)

Class 3A Rochelle Supersectional

Sterling (30-5) vs. Washington (34-1)

When: 6:30 p.m. Monday

X (formerly Twitter) updates: @Drake_Lansman

Advancing: The winner qualifies for the state semifinals in Normal, where games take place at Illinois State University’s CEFCU Arena [formerly Redbird Arena] on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Noteworthy: These two teams faced each other in the first Illinois state girls basketball championship in 1977, won by Sterling 52-38. Sterling sophomore Nia Harris' great aunt, Marche Harris, played on that team. Janelle Collay’s late grandmother, Fran Smith, also started in the title game. A replay of the game can be seen on the IHSA Archives YouTube channel.

This is so awesome ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/mXGEhJzOeG — SHS Golden Warriors (@shs_gldnwarrior) February 28, 2025

About the Golden Warriors: They beat friendly rival Dixon 39-30 in the two team’s first sectional matchup to set the program record for wins and win their first sectional title since 2007. That year was also the last time Sterling qualified for state; there were two classes at that time and eight teams qualified.

Sterling won its first Western Big 6 Conference title after going 12-0. The Warriors are led by leading scorer and 6-foot-3 Illinois State recruit Madison Austin, who had 20 points and 10 rebounds against Dixon. She also was named co-Western Big 6 Conference MVP with Quincy’s Jada Brown. Austin is complemented by a quick, scrappy group of guards who are committed to defending and are not afraid to run or shoot 3-pointers.

Austin has averaged 16.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks a game this season. Joslynn James is second on the team with 14 points per game while sister Jae James has 7.9. Delali Amankwa averages 6.8. Harris (4.1 ppg) is second in rebounds at 5.3.

Sterling has won 10 games in a row and finished the season ranked fifth in the final Associated Press Class 3A poll.

“They’re really, really, really good,” Sterling coach Taylor Jackson said of Washington. “Our kids are going to have to come ready to go and listen this weekend in practice. And be ready to fight and play defense the way we’ve been doing.”

Sterling has averaged 55.6 points per game and allowed an average of 37.

Sterling’s Madison Austin puts up a shot against United Township Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, at Sterling High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

About the Panthers: Ranked No. 1 in the AP poll most of the season, their only loss came to Morton 46-45 on Jan. 14. Washington later beat state-ranked Morton 67-50 and 60-50 in the sectional championship. It was just their third sectional title; the last time they qualified for state was in 1977 when it faced Sterling in the title game.

The Mid-Illini Conference champions' top scorer is Avery Tibbs at 15.3 points per game, but they are very balanced. Fellow juniors Mazzy O’brien and Rebecca Mcdougall also average 11.8 points per game, and Dani Guedet is at 11.2.

Tibbs had 26 points in the sectional final, hitting five 3-pointers and going 9 of 10 at the line.

Washington has averaged 59.4 points per game and allowed an average of 41.8.